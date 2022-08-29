x

Incautan 160 lbs. de marihuana

El conductor de una suburban se fue directo al río después de que agentes de la patrulla fronteriza lo persiguieran en Brownsville.

El conductor y el pasajero lograron nadar de regreso a México, pero en la suv autoridades encontraron más de 220 libras de marihuana.

