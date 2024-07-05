Independence Throw Down Preview: One on One with Jesus "Panterita" Martinez
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Our Gloria Morelia grabbed an exclusive one on one with Jesus "Panterita" Martinez (7-0) ahead of his big fight tomorrow at the Independence Show Down in Brownsville. Panterita will fight for his first title. It's all happening at the Jacob Brown Auditorium in Brownsville at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th. Watch video above for more:
