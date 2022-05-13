Ingleside residents concerned over growing oil and gas export industry

Fuel exports along the gulf coast continue as fuel prices still flirting at the $4 dollar mark here in the Valley.

The La Quinta Channel, part of the Port of Corpus Christi, continues to grow as it serves as an export hub for three oil companies and one natural gas exporter.

The channel is just hundreds of feet from the town of Ingleside on the bay, and residents are concerned contaminants are blowing into their homes.

"If there was a spill or anything, it would come right by my house," Steve Wilder said.

Wilder and fellow Ingleside resident Patrick Nye said they're seeing several tankers per day, bringing more waves against their piers.

“The waves have busted my boat off of my pier twice,” Nye said.

The Canadian company Enbridge Incorporated bought the export facility late last year. Cheinere Energy, the LNG facility for natural gas exports, said they exported 712 billion cubic feet of natural gas last year.

Both facilities have plans to expand.

"We're exporting oil from our own country, and we're importing oil - about the same amount from countries we can't control,” Nye said.

The Port of Corpus Christi said restricting global exports could actually lead to higher prices.

Enbridge said their facility is becoming more important to create a sustainable supply of North American energy. Chenire said they're working to continue to provide low-cost natural gas across the world over the long-term.

