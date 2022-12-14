INTERVIEW: UTRGV Chasse Conque Talks Hiring of Travis Bush as UTRGV FB Coach
UTRGV Director of Athletics Chasse Conque joined KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio on Monday to discuss the hiring of the new Head Football Coach at UTRGV Travis Bush. Watch the interview in the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Man in critical condition after being hit by car while jaywalking, Brownsville...
-
Hidalgo County sees spike in hospitalizations from 'tripledemic'
-
DPS conducting "random" truck inspections at ports of entry
-
Lack of visas for workers in the agriculture industry impacting jobs
-
New board game highlights city of Peñitas