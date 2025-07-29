Investigan la causa de un tiroteo con participación de agentes en Brownsville
La policía se encuentra en el lugar de un tiroteo con participación de agentes, según el jefe de policía de Brownsville, Félix Sauceda.
El tiroteo ocurrió en la calle Cori el lunes por la noche, y la policía está trabajando para asegurar el lugar, dijo Sauceda.
Noticias RGV tiene un equipo en el lugar; consulte las actualizaciones más adelante.
