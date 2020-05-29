Investigation of explosion at Boca Chica SpaceX site continues

PORT ISABEL - Crews are on the scene at spacex after an explosion during testing this afternoon.

State Highway 4 is currently closed for what should have been a static fire test that resulted in an explosion at about 2 p.m.

The fire lasted for about an hour and a half after the explosion which we've been told by visitors and residents could be felt as far as South Padre island and in Port Isabel.

Cameron County Public Relations Officer Melissa Elizardi says that county emergency management was on scene to evaluate after SpaceX firefighters put out the fire. She adds that the scene is safe but further details aren't available as the investigation continues.

Highway 4 Closures planned for alternate test dates have been revoked by SPACEX opening the route back up once authorities clear the current scene.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has yet to comment on the incident that occurred just about 24 hours from the company's first manned launch planned with NASA for tomorrow afternoon.

We'll continue to follow this story as it develops and provide new details to you as they come in.

In the video below you can watch the moment of the explosion, captured by LabPadre.