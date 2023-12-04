Investigation underway after inmate at Willacy County jail dies
An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Willacy County jail was hospitalized Saturday and died, according to the sheriff’s office.
Willacy County Emergency Medical Services responded to the jail Saturday at 8:12 p.m. in reference to a vomiting inmate, according to a social media post from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.
The inmate was transported to Harlingen Medical Center where they suffered a “medical episode” and were later declared deceased, the sheriff’s office stated.
The sheriff’s office and the Texas Rangers were notified of the death and initiated an investigation.
The identity of the inmate is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the sheriff’s office added.
More News
Sports Video
-
Highlights from Brownsville Vets' historic win
-
Brownsville Veterans advances to state semifinals
-
Fans show support for Brownsville Veterans ahead of playoffs
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers in 4th round of playoffs