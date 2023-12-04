Investigation underway after inmate at Willacy County jail dies

Photo credit: MGN Online

An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Willacy County jail was hospitalized Saturday and died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Willacy County Emergency Medical Services responded to the jail Saturday at 8:12 p.m. in reference to a vomiting inmate, according to a social media post from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was transported to Harlingen Medical Center where they suffered a “medical episode” and were later declared deceased, the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office and the Texas Rangers were notified of the death and initiated an investigation.

The identity of the inmate is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the sheriff’s office added.