Investigators identify some of the bodies found burned in Tamaulipas

Tamaulipas investigators have identified the nationalities of some of the 19 burned bodies found 40 miles south of Rio Grande City nearly two weeks ago.

Two of the victims were Mexican nationals and two were Guatemalan nationals, according to a press release from the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office.

Officials say 16 of the victims were men and one was a woman. Two other bodies were burned so badly that they are still trying to determine their genders, investigators said.

READ ALSO: Guatemalan families believe their loved ones were victims in Mexico massacre

DNA evidence from the human remains were compared with the DNA of families of missing migrants.

Officials say one of the two burned vehicles at the crime scene had 113 bullet holes, three machine guns and 11 bullet casings. The weapons found were two .223 millimeter caliber and one 7.62x39 millimeter caliber military-grade assault weapons.

The press release adds personnel from the National Commission for Missing Persons is involved in the investigation. The crime was reported to state police by local residents on Jan. 22 after they saw a 2008 Toyota Sequoia SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado with Nuevo León license plates on fire down a rural road in Santa Anita, a small community in Camargo near the state line with Nuevo León.

RELATED: Mexican police find 19 bodies inside burned truck in rural Tamaulipas

The pickup truck with Nuevo León license plates was at the same location where Mexican immigration authorities detained 66 migrants in Escobedo, Nuevo León, on Dec. 6, 2020, according to the press release.

Tamaulipas investigators say they continue to investigate while working closely with Guatemala’s foreign ministry.

“What happened in Camargo angers us because it was a violent act that does not represent the peaceful Tamaulipas we desire and we are building,” said Tamaulipas Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca during a press conference on Thursday.

García Cabeza de Vaca added that from the moment he was made aware of the incident, he instructed his government to provide all the necessary resources to help with the state’s Attorney General’s Office’s investigation so those responsible would be brought to justice.