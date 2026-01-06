Former UTRGV receiver Xayvion Noland announces commitment to Oregon State
UTRGV star receiver Xayvion Noland announced his commitment to Oregon State on Monday via social media.
Noland had previously announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in early December.
The star receiver shined as a redshirt sophomore for the Vaqueros, totaling 831 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Noland was the Vaqueros second leading receiver behind redshirt freshman Tony Diaz, who is also in the transfer portal.
Noland joins an Oregon State program that went 2-10 last season.
