Abraham Ancer donates $100,000 practice green to City of McAllen

On Monday morning, the City of McAllen unveiled a $100,000 putting green at Champion Lakes Golf Course donated by professional golfer Abraham Ancer.

"Why we're doing it is for the next generation of kids to develop and have a better place to practice and have the facilities you need to get to the next level," Ancer said.

The Sharyland High School graduate donated the area to create a new short game practice green for Valley golfers of all ages to enjoy and use to refine their games.

"Having this kind of facility where it's always going to be in good shape, you know you're going to be putting in a good surface year-round, I think it's really cool and will definitely help," Ancer added.

"There aren't a lot of other areas in the Rio Grande Valley that you can go to and find this sort of facility, in fact I don't think there are any," Director of Golf for City of McAllen Carlos Espinoza said. "I was told by the contractor that this is the second largest putting green system in the state of Texas."

The city of McAllen also proclaimed January 5 as Abraham Ancer Day.

"I think that was a really cool surprise and there were beautiful words that got me pretty emotional, like I wasn't expecting any of that at all," Ancer said of the honor.

"He's an example for all of us to follow, to come back home to where he knows we need help and to be willing to help the way he did," Espinoza said.

The green is now readily available for golfers at the Champion Lakes Golf Course.