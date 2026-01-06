Filip Brankovic career-high 29 points leads UTRGV past Incarnate Word

The UTRGV Vaqueros men's basketball team took down Incarnate Word 80-67 on Monday night.

Filip Brankovic led the way with a career-high 29 points en route to the victory. Koree Cotton also shined for the team with 23 points and three blocks.

"It was my lucky day, I don't know," Brankovic humbly said after the performance. "I think we showed that we can beat everybody and when we are focused and we know what we're doing, we are really good."

It was one of the best offensive showings from UTRGV so far this season, with the team shooting over 60% from the field in the second half.

"I think by and large our guys tonight really played with discipline," UTRGV head coach Kahil Fennell said of the effort. "I thought they played with poise and they continued to play together and when we can do that, we can be successful."

With the win, UTRGV is now 2-4 on the season in conference play. The Vaqueros now pack up to go on a two-game road trip, starting Saturday against East Texas A&M. Tip-off this weekend is set for 5:00 p.m. in Commerce, Texas.