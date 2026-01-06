Former Ingleside star Jaydon Smith transferring to UTRGV from North Texas

Former North Texas player Jaydon Smith announced he is committing to play for the Vaqueros on Monday night via social media. Smith was also a star at Ingleside in Corpus Christi during his time in high school.

Smith was listed as a safety at North Texas, but had himself labeled as a wide receiver in the graphic announcing his commitment to UTRGV, signaling a position change as he heads to Edinburg.

As a receiver in high school, Smith tied the national record for single season touchdown catches with 39 touchdowns en route to being named the 2023 Dave Campbell's 4A Player of the Year.

He reunites with his former high school quarterback, Aidan Jakobsohn, who saw action for UTRGV as a backup last season.

(Video courtesy of KIII)