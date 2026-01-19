Iraq war veteran bringing soul food to the Rio Grande Valley

After facing the possibility of losing her job during multiple government shutdowns, an Edinburg woman and Iraq war veteran found a new path forward.

Drawing from family traditions and childhood memories, Sonya Benjamin — or “Rain” as her biker friends call her — is now bringing people together one meal at a time.

Benjamin became disabled following her military service and worked with Veterans Affairs to secure a remote job. However, she eventually sought a change of pace.

“I just wanted some peace and quiet; Houston became a little too busy for me,” Benjamin said.

Turning to a passion close to her heart, Benjamin opened 2 Days Solace. The Edinburg-based catering company serves soul food inspired by memories of her grandmother's kitchen.

From candied yams drenched in sugar and butter to full, homestyle meals, Benjamin is sharing her flavors across the Rio Grande Valley by catering private events. She’s even catered events for the city of Edinburg.

Benjamin said she hopes to continue to grow and eventually open her own restaurant.

“I just want something small, but I want people to be able to come inside and eat and dine and mingle and meet each other,” Benjamin said.

Watch the video above for the full story.