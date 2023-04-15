Isla Blanca Park temporary closing for Starship launch preparations

A large influx of visitors is expected at Isla Blanca Park Monday due to SpaceX’s scheduled Starship launch on Monday, April 17.

Effective Sunday, April 16, Isla Blanca County Park will be closed to all incoming visitors at 8 p.m., according to a news release.

All park visitors will be asked to leave the park by 9 p.m. that same day. Only current RV Park Cambers will be allowed to remain at the park and have access to enter the campsite, the release stated.

Isla Blanca County Park will reopen to the public on Monday, April 17 at 4 a.m.

