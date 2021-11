‘It moves me to tears:’ Veterans celebrated in the city of Mission

Mission residents lined up outside the Mission Event Center and held signs to thank veterans for their service.

David Flores, a retired army veteran and assistant city manager, said the event was a sight to see.

“Every year it moves me to tears,” Flores said. “It's amazing because veterans we transcend multiple generations. I believe we still have World War II veterans still alive."

Watch the video above for the full story.