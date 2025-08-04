'It’s time for us to help them:' Harlingen restaurant hosts fundraiser for Johnny's True Value employees

The spirit of Johnny’s True Value lives in on the hearts of the community in Harlingen.

The Harlingen hardware store was destroyed in a July 22 fire that’s still under investigation.

“I always shopped at Johnny’s True Value. If I couldn’t find it somewhere, Johnny’s always had something… they were real good people,” Harlingen resident Catarino Moreno said. “Johnny’s True Value gave us a lot of support, they helped us. It’s time for us to help them."

On Saturday, the Harlingen restaurant Smoke: Texas BBQ & Watering Hole sold hundreds of chicken plates at $12 apiece. Proceeds from the sales will go toward employees at the destroyed furniture store.

READ MORE: 'It was my second home:' Johnny's True Values employees mourning loss of Harlingen store

“They were like family to us, and they treated us like family,” restaurant co-owner Gloria Casas said. “You walk in there, and you're family."

Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza also raised funds in support of Johnny’s True Values employees. On Wednesday and Thursday, the business raised $8,750 after selling 1,400 pizzas.

Watch the video above for the full story.