J. Gonzalez Law Firm serving free meals across Rio Grande Valley
The J. Gonzalez Law Firm has partnered with local restaurants to distribute free meals across the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.
“We are devastated by the current situation that our community is enduring, we are happy to provide a free hot meal to those in need,” J. Gonzalez said in a statement.
Free meal distribution will start at 10 a.m. until supplies last at the following J. Gonzalez Law firm locations:
- • 2120 Oakland Avenue, McAllen, TX 78501
- • 4217 Expressway 83, Brownsville, TX 78520
- • 2117 E. Highway 83, Rio Grande City, TX 78582
- • 1411 North Westgate, Weslaco, TX 78599
Runner's, Taquero Mucho!, Santuario Tacos, Flying Pig Grill Cantina and El Real are partnering with the law firm.
