Job fair to be held in Edinburg

The city of Edinburg will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Activity Center located at 123 east Mark S. Pena Drive.

Job opportunities within the city include administrative assistants, engineers, equipment operators, crew chiefs, library, and cultural arts assistants, mechanics, among others, according to a news release from the city.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with city staff and department directors on-site.

Candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress accordingly as directors will be conducting preliminary job interviews.

The job fair is open to the public.

For a complete list of current employment opportunities, visit www.cityofedinburg.com.