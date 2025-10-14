Judge grants bond for McAllen commissioner following appeal hearing

A federal judge has granted a McAllen city commissioner and his wife bond following an appeal hearing on Tuesday.

McAllen City Commissioner for Place 4, Rodolfo Castillo and his wife, Bertha, are accused of using their used clothing business as a front for a smuggling operation.

The couple were initially granted bond on October 3. Rodolfo's bond was set at $100,000 and Bertha's bond was set at $75,000.

However, the prosecution filed an appeal to have their bond revoked, and the couple have remained in federal custody ever since.

The appeal hearing was held on Tuesday.

During the hearing, the prosecution said during an interview between Rodolfo and federal agents in September, Rodolfo allegedly indicated that if he had done something seriously wrong, he would flee to Mexico.

The prosecution also said Rodolfo had 49 Mexican contacts in his phone and Bertha had 42 Mexican contacts, and federal agents found $159,610.60 at the Castillos' home and $16,511.04 at their business.

They said with the money and their contacts, the Castillos are in a position to establish a new life in Mexico and that is why they are considered a flight risk.

The defense argued it was not clarified how long the money found at the Castillos' home was in their possession or how they came to possess it. They said federal agents assumed the money came from illegal activity, but agents never said what kind of illegal activity.

The defense also claimed having Mexican contacts did not mean the Castillo's were a flight risk. They credited having those contacts to being located near the border.

The judge has granted the Castillos their bond. They both must pay their bond amounts in full and in cash.