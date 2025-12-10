Judge orders Trump to end California National Guard troop deployment in Los Angeles

FILE - Members of the California National Guard and U.S. Marines guard a federal building on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

The Trump administration must stop deploying the California National Guard in Los Angeles and return control of the troops to the state, a federal judge ordered Wednesday in an emphatic ruling.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco granted a preliminary injunction sought by California officials, but also put the decision on hold until Monday, presumably to give the administration a chance to appeal.

In an extraordinary move, President Donald Trump called up more than 4,000 California National Guard troops in June without Gov. Gavin Newsom's approval to further the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts. The number had dropped to several hundred by late October, but California remained steadfast in its opposition to Trump's command of the troops.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson suggested in a statement that the administration would appeal Breyer's ruling, saying it looked forward to "ultimate victory on the issue."

"President Trump exercised his lawful authority to deploy National Guard troops to support federal officers and assets following violent riots that local leaders like Newscum refused to stop," she said, using a pejorative moniker Trump has used to refer to the Democratic governor.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the ruling was a victory for democracy and the rule of law, and he accused the administration of playing "political games" with the troops.

"But the President is not king," he said in a statement. "And he cannot federalize the National Guard whenever, wherever, and for however long he wants, without justification."

Breyer rejected the administration's arguments that he could not review extensions of a Guard deployment and that it still needed Guard troops in Los Angeles to protect federal personnel and property, saying the first claim was "shocking" and the second one bordered on "misrepresentation."

"The Founders designed our government to be a system of checks and balances," added Breyer, a nominee of President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. "Defendants, however, make clear that the only check they want is a blank one."

The 100 or so California troops that remain in Los Angeles are guarding federal buildings or staying at a nearby base and are not on the streets with immigration enforcement officers, according to U.S. Northern Command.

California argued that conditions in Los Angeles had changed since Trump first deployed the troops following clashes between federal immigration officers and people protesting his stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws. During one demonstration, protesters threw rocks at Border Patrol vehicles. One man later pleaded guilty to throwing a Molotov cocktail.

The Republican administration has extended the deployment until February while also trying to use California Guard members in Portland, Oregon as part of its effort to send the military into Democratic-run cities over the objections of mayors and governors. It also sent some California National Guard troops to Illinois.

In his ruling, Breyer accused the Trump administration of "effectively creating a national police force made up of state troops."

The idea that risks from demonstrations in the Los Angeles area could not be managed today without the National Guard defied "common sense," the judge wrote.

"After all, local law enforcement like the LAPD, the LASD, and the California Highway Patrol ("CHP") have not only been willing to manage the protests, but have capably done so since June," he wrote.

The June call-up was the first time in decades that a state's national guard was activated without a request from its governor and marked a significant escalation in the administration's efforts to carry out its mass deportation policy. The troops were stationed outside a federal detention center in downtown Los Angeles where protesters gathered and later sent on the streets to protect immigration officers as they made arrests.

California sued, arguing that the president was using Guard members as his personal police force in violation of a law limiting the use of the military in domestic affairs. The administration said courts could not second-guess the president's decision that violence during the protests made it impossible for him to execute U.S. laws with regular forces and reflected a rebellion, or danger of rebellion.

Breyer said in Wednesday's decision the suggestion there was danger of rebellion was even more "farfetched" when the administration extended the deployment than it was in June.

Breyer initally issued a temporary restraining order that required the administration to return control of the Guard members to California, but an appeals court panel put that decision on hold.

After a trial, Breyer ruled in September that the deployment violated the law.

Other judges have blocked the administration from deploying National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, and Chicago.