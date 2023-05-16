x

Jury found man accused of killing three women not guilty

2 hours 34 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, May 16 2023 May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 12:50 PM May 16, 2023 in News - Local

A not guilty verdict has been handed down for a man accused of killing three women in South Padre Island.

Related story: Man charged with capital murder in connection with deadly South Padre Island shooting

The shootings happened back in August 2021 at the Suites at Sunchase Hotel and Condos.

Yordi Bartholemy pled not guilty, claiming self-defense, and on Friday the jury agreed with that plea.

The Cameron County District Attorney released a statement saying that he strongly disagrees with the not guilty verdict.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days