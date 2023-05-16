Jury found man accused of killing three women not guilty

A not guilty verdict has been handed down for a man accused of killing three women in South Padre Island.

The shootings happened back in August 2021 at the Suites at Sunchase Hotel and Condos.

Yordi Bartholemy pled not guilty, claiming self-defense, and on Friday the jury agreed with that plea.

The Cameron County District Attorney released a statement saying that he strongly disagrees with the not guilty verdict.