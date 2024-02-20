Jury selection set for Friday in Richard Ford murder trial

A McAllen man will face one charge at his upcoming trial in connection with the death of his ex-wife.

Richard Ford was arrested in August 2020 and accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife, Melissa Banda.

Witnesses say they saw Ford force Banda into a white Dodge SUV hours before her body was found near Donna.

Banda had a protective order against Ford. Investigators tracked him to South Padre Island and arrested him there.

On Tuesday, 206th District Court Judge Rose Guerra Reyna ruled that Ford will be tried on a capital murder charge first.

Ford also faces charges of assault, violating a protective order and stalking.

Reyna also denied defense attorneys’ request for evidence found in Ford’s car be thrown out.

Jury selection is set for Friday, Feb. 22.