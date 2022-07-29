Juvenile accused of fatally shooting woman inside vehicle charged with manslaughter, Cameron County sheriff says

MGN Online

A juvenile accused of fatally shooting a woman inside a car early Friday morning has been charged with manslaughter, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

At about 2:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to Harlingen Medical Center in reference to a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman, identified as 18-year-old Karina Lee Martinez, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Investigation reveals Martinez, along with several other juveniles, were riding in a vehicle when one of the male juveniles took out a firearm.

"According to witnesses, the juvenile had the firearm on his lap, and upon grabbing it, fired a round that struck Karina in the back," the Cameron County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "The witnesses added that the same juvenile then threw the firearm out of the window."

The juvenile, who has not been identified, was charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

He was transported to Darryl Hester Detention Center for processing.