Kelly-Pharr Elementary named a National Blue Ribbon School
The U.S. Department of Education recognized Kelly-Pharr Elementary in Pharr as a National Blue Ribbon School on Thursday.
The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among different student groups and high test scores.
Kelly-Pharr Elementary was one of the 28 recognized for this achievement in Texas.
Watch the video for the full story.
