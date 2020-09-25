Kelly-Pharr Elementary named a National Blue Ribbon School

The U.S. Department of Education recognized Kelly-Pharr Elementary in Pharr as a National Blue Ribbon School on Thursday.

The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among different student groups and high test scores.

Kelly-Pharr Elementary was one of the 28 recognized for this achievement in Texas.

