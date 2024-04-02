Kidnapping attempt ends in crash, Brownsville police say

The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped his wife.

Brownsville police responded to the 4100 block of Westland Drive on March 30 in reference to a report of an aggravated kidnapping in progress.

The caller said a man, identified as 37-year-old Martin Severiano Vela, entered their residence and forcefully took the victim, who was identified as Vela's wife, at gunpoint.

Police said Vela pointed a gun at the homeowners and told them "to get away" before putting the victim into a Chrysler 300.

Police received another call from witnesses who said a man was on top of the hood of a Chrysler 300 at a Stripes convenience store located at the 3500 block of East Ruben M. Torres Boulevard. They said a woman was also inside the vehicle, screaming.

When officers arrived at the store, they only located the victim, Vela had fled the scene.

The victim said before arriving at the store, Vela had driven her to an abandoned property near Dana Avenue in an attempt to hurt her. When Vela stepped out of the vehicle, she jumped into the driver's seat and attempted to drive away.

The victim said at that point, Vela jumped onto the hood of the car. Once they arrived at the Stripes, the victim was able to get out of the vehicle, and Vela fled the scene in the Chrysler.

Brownsville police said shortly after Vela fled, the Texas Department of Public Safety advised they were in pursuit of a Chrysler 300 that was driving recklessly. Brownsville officers managed to locate Vela and took over the pursuit.

The pursuit ended when Vela crashed his vehicle and attempted to hide in a shed on a property located at the 500 block of Salvatierra Street. He was arrested and taken into custody, according to police.

Vela was arrested and taken to Brownsville City Jail on multiple charges including aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. It was also revealed Vela had two active warrants out of Cameron County.

He was arraigned on March 31 and issued a $212,000 bond.