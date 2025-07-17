x

KRGV Cares campaign raises over $100K for Kerr County flood victims

KRGV Cares campaign raises over $100K for Kerr County flood victims
2 hours 18 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, July 17 2025 Jul 17, 2025 July 17, 2025 8:17 PM July 17, 2025 in News - Local

KRGV Cares raised over $106,000 thanks to our generous viewers.

The KRGV Cares Kerr County Flood Relief Fund collected $106,729.

The funds were collected to be delivered to the Community Foundation (of the Texas Hill Country) - a 501(c)(3) public charity that supports the communities of Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point and Comfort. 

The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund was sponsored by Bert Ogden Dealerships, DHR Health, Hess Air, Leah Wise Law Firm and Lone Star National Bank. Each donated $5,000 to KRGV Cares.

Junior’s Supermarket donated $25,000 to the campaign.  

The funds will be distributed later this week.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days