x

La Entrevista: Abogado relata sobre cambio de tarifas en trámites migratorios

8 hours 56 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, February 12 2024 Feb 12, 2024 February 12, 2024 9:16 AM February 12, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Barragan

El abogado Héctor Quiroga, de Quiroga Law Office, nos habla del cambio de tarifas en los trámites migratorios y su impacto en la comunidad hispana. 

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days