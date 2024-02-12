La Entrevista: Abogado relata sobre cambio de tarifas en trámites migratorios
El abogado Héctor Quiroga, de Quiroga Law Office, nos habla del cambio de tarifas en los trámites migratorios y su impacto en la comunidad hispana.
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo.
