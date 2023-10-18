La Entrevista: Academia brinda diversas clases de artes marciales
En La Entrevista, Rubén Rodríguez, de Progressive Scientific Fighting Arts, nos informa acerca de las diferentes clases que ofrecen.
La academia, ubicada en Weslaco, brinda lecciones de Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, Jeet Kune do, Kick Boxing y Muay Thai.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
