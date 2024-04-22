x

La Entrevista: 'Brownsville Beerfest' organiza un festival comunitario

3 hours 33 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2024 Apr 22, 2024 April 22, 2024 12:59 PM April 22, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Myrna Decoss, presidenta de la junta de 'Brownsville Beerfest' (festival de la cerveza de Brownsville), visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al evento comunitario conocido como 'AGAVE Fest', el cual se realizará el sábado 4 de mayo de 5:00 a 8:00 p.m.

'AGAVE Fest' es un festival comunitario fundado en 2013 por un grupo comunitario local bajo el nombre de Brownsville Beerfest L.L.C.

Contacto: (956) 466-5183

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

