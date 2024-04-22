La Entrevista: 'Brownsville Beerfest' organiza un festival comunitario
Myrna Decoss, presidenta de la junta de 'Brownsville Beerfest' (festival de la cerveza de Brownsville), visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al evento comunitario conocido como 'AGAVE Fest', el cual se realizará el sábado 4 de mayo de 5:00 a 8:00 p.m.
'AGAVE Fest' es un festival comunitario fundado en 2013 por un grupo comunitario local bajo el nombre de Brownsville Beerfest L.L.C.
Contacto: (956) 466-5183
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
