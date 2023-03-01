x

La Entrevista: Como lograr que el ejercicio sea algo divertido en vez de una tarea

7 hours 30 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, March 01 2023 Mar 1, 2023 March 01, 2023 11:05 AM March 01, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Melissa Villarreal es dueña de un estudio de fitness y el día de hoy visito los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para comentarnos sobre su nuevo estudio en donde ofrece distintos tipos de clases como indoor cycling entre otros.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

