La Entrevista: Como lograr que el ejercicio sea algo divertido en vez de una tarea
Melissa Villarreal es dueña de un estudio de fitness y el día de hoy visito los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para comentarnos sobre su nuevo estudio en donde ofrece distintos tipos de clases como indoor cycling entre otros.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
