La Entrevista: D'tin Marin Party Rental & Events ofrece servicios de eventos
Nos visita Roxana Chaides, propietaria. Conversamos sobre los servicios de renta y organización de todo tipo de eventos y celebraciones con D'tin Marin Party Rental & Events.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
