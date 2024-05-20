x

La Entrevista: D'tin Marin Party Rental & Events ofrece servicios de eventos

3 hours 34 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 May 20, 2024 2:45 PM May 20, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos visita Roxana Chaides, propietaria. Conversamos sobre los servicios de renta y organización de todo tipo de eventos y celebraciones con D'tin Marin Party Rental & Events.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa 

