La Entrevista: Dietista nutriólogo y entrenador personal demuestra como mantener un corazón sano

7 hours 22 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, February 14 2023 Feb 14, 2023 February 14, 2023 3:13 PM February 14, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, Brandon Harper, nutricionista y entrenador personal, brinda consejos sobre como mantener un corazón saludable tras simples cambios de hábitos y alimentación.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

