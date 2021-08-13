La Entrevista: Educadores de Los Fresnos están listos para impartir clases presenciales
El distrito escolar de Los Fresnos inicia clases este próximo lunes 16 de agosto y el personal educativo han indicado que están listos.
En este viernes La Entrevista converso con el superintendente Gonzalo Salazar y nos informa sobre los planes para iniciar este año escolar de manera exitosa.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
