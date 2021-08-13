x

La Entrevista: Educadores de Los Fresnos están listos para impartir clases presenciales

By: Daisy Martínez, Arturo Vargas

El distrito escolar de Los Fresnos inicia clases este próximo lunes 16 de agosto y el personal educativo han indicado que están listos. 

En este viernes  La Entrevista converso  con el superintendente Gonzalo Salazar y nos informa sobre los planes para iniciar este año escolar de manera exitosa.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo. 

