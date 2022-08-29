La Entrevista: Familias hispanas no acuden a recibir atención médica
En este segmento de La Entrevista, Hechos Valle se comunicó con el terapeuta Joseph García para aprender sobre las causas del incremento en cifras de familias hispanas no acudiendo a recibir atención médica.
Arturo Vargas y Esmeralda Medellin amplían más sobre este tema en el segmento de La Entrevista, vea el video para el informe completo.
