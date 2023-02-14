x

La Entrevista: La importancia de como controlar la presión arterial

7 hours 34 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, February 14 2023 Feb 14, 2023 February 14, 2023 2:59 PM February 14, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, comenzamos con el tema de la presión arterial y para eso nos acompaña Melissa Chavez, instructora del programa de enfermería de la universidad STC para informarnos más al respecto.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days