La Entrevista: La importancia de como controlar la presión arterial
En La Entrevista, comenzamos con el tema de la presión arterial y para eso nos acompaña Melissa Chavez, instructora del programa de enfermería de la universidad STC para informarnos más al respecto.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
