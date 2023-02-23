La Entrevista: Los beneficios del dermaplaining y otros tratamientos para el cuidado estético de la piel
El día de hoy en La Entrevista, la Cosmetóloga Claudia Leal, de MoSH beauty studio, visito nuestros estudios para hablarnos sobre el dermaplaning, y el cuidado estético de la piel, pestañas y uñas.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen City Hall evacuated due to ‘sewer smell’, fire chief says
-
Three in custody in connection with fatal kidnapping attempt near Mercedes
-
Man wanted for escaping police custody in Raymondville
-
Pump Patrol: February 23, 2023
-
McAllen City Hall evacuated due to ‘sewer smell’, fire chief says