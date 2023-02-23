x

La Entrevista: Los beneficios del dermaplaining y otros tratamientos para el cuidado estético de la piel

1 hour 35 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, February 23 2023 Feb 23, 2023 February 23, 2023 6:02 PM February 23, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El día de hoy en La Entrevista, la Cosmetóloga Claudia Leal, de MoSH beauty studio, visito nuestros estudios para hablarnos sobre el dermaplaning, y el cuidado estético de la piel, pestañas y uñas.

