La Entrevista: McAllen busca deslumbrar en Car Fest 2024

2 hours 29 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, January 30 2024 Jan 30, 2024 January 30, 2024 2:33 PM January 30, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Barragan

Joe García, de parte de mercadotecnia y eventos especiales de McAllen, nos comparte sobre el evento Car Fest 2024, que se llevará a cabo 2 y 4 de febrero.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

