La Entrevista: McAllen busca deslumbrar en Car Fest 2024
Joe García, de parte de mercadotecnia y eventos especiales de McAllen, nos comparte sobre el evento Car Fest 2024, que se llevará a cabo 2 y 4 de febrero.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
