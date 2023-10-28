La Entrevista: Profesor de psicología de STC recibe reconocimiento nacional
En La Entrevista, Alexandro Sarabia, profesor de psicología en STC, comparte sus logros.
Sarabia ha recibido un premio nacional, el Who's Who Award y también fue seleccionado como profesor del año para 2023 en STC.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
