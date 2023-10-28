x

La Entrevista: Profesor de psicología de STC recibe reconocimiento nacional

October 28, 2023
By: Paulina Marin

En La Entrevista, Alexandro Sarabia, profesor de psicología en STC, comparte sus logros.

Sarabia ha recibido un premio nacional, el Who's Who Award y también fue seleccionado como profesor del año para 2023 en STC.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

