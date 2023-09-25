x

La Entrevista: RGV Diabetes Association ayuda a la comunidad diabética

By: Esmeralda Medellin

El Dr. Luis Reyes, presidente de la junta del RGV Diabetes Association, una organización sin fines de lucro, informa sobre los servicios que ofrecen e invita a la comunidad a participar en un aproximante evento. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

