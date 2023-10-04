La Entrevista: Ruben Nuñez relata su trayectoria musical
En La Entrevista, Ruben Nuñez departe del grupo musical Mariachi Herencia De Mexico nos relata su trayectoria. Él es de Río Grande City, toca la trompeta y también canta en el grupo que fue nominado para los Latin Grammys.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
30th anniversary of Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival set for next month
-
New voting machines in Cameron County will assist people with disabilities
-
Student of the Week: Diego Chapa
-
Cameron County Elections Office remind residents to update voter registration information
-
Security cameras in Hidalgo County aim to curb illegal dumping