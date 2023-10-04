x

La Entrevista: Ruben Nuñez relata su trayectoria musical

October 04, 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Ruben Nuñez departe del grupo musical Mariachi Herencia De Mexico nos relata su trayectoria. Él es de Río Grande City, toca la trompeta y también canta en el grupo que fue nominado para los Latin Grammys. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

