La Entrevista: Sapphire Event Center regalará una fiesta de quinceañera a la niña que más lo desee
Adriana Salazar, del Sapphire Event Center visita nuestros estudios para contar sobre el concurso que va a estar realizando para la comunidad, donde regalaran una quinceañera con todo incluido para una niña que realmente lo necesite.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
