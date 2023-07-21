x

La Entrevista: Sapphire Event Center regalará una fiesta de quinceañera a la niña que más lo desee

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Adriana Salazar, del Sapphire Event Center visita nuestros estudios para contar sobre el concurso que va a estar realizando para la comunidad, donde regalaran una quinceañera con todo incluido para una niña que realmente  lo necesite.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

