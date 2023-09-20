x

La Entrevista: Sois Maracuchos brinda comida rápida venezolana

2 hours 49 seconds ago Wednesday, September 20 2023 Sep 20, 2023 September 20, 2023 4:23 PM September 20, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, los propietarios de un nuevo 'food truck', Nerio y Maria Urdaneta, nos hablan acerca de su negocio 'Sois Maracuchos' que especializa en la venta de comida rápida venezolana.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

