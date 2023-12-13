La Entrevista: Taquería Rochas #4 revela su platillo más popular
En La Entrevista, Julio Bucio, el gerente de Taquería Rochas #4 informa acerca de la variedad de tacos que ofrecen y revelan cuál es el platillo más popular.
Taquería Rochas #4 está ubicado en 515 W Main Ave, Alton, Texas.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
