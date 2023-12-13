x

La Entrevista: Taquería Rochas #4 revela su platillo más popular

5 hours 18 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, December 13 2023 Dec 13, 2023 December 13, 2023 11:06 AM December 13, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

En La Entrevista, Julio Bucio, el gerente de Taquería Rochas #4 informa acerca de la variedad de tacos que ofrecen y revelan cuál es el platillo más popular. 

Taquería Rochas #4 está ubicado en 515 W Main Ave, Alton, Texas.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days