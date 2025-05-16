x

La especie de la semana: El gecko leopardo

El zoológico Gladys Porter Zoo presenta a la especie de la semana. 

Puedes visitar el zoológico en 500 E Ringgold St, Brownsville. 

Número para informes: (956) 548-9453. 

Para más información sobre los servicios del zoológico, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

