La especie de la semana: El gecko leopardo
El zoológico Gladys Porter Zoo presenta a la especie de la semana.
Puedes visitar el zoológico en 500 E Ringgold St, Brownsville.
Número para informes: (956) 548-9453.
Para más información sobre los servicios del zoológico, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
