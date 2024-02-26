La Feria middle school cleared following bomb threat, normal schedule resumes

**Editor's Note: This story has been updated throughout

La Feria Independent School District Superintendent Cynthia Torres said WB Green Jr High School has been cleared after a bomb threat was made Monday morning.

Assistant Superintendent Lilian Ramos said the threat was made after the bell rang in the morning and the school was placed on lockdown. Students were then relocated to La Feria Early College High School.

La Feria police along with other local law enforcement conducted an investigation and began to secure the campus.

Torres said the school will return to the normal operating schedule.