La Feria's Noah Rosales signs to SWAU basketball

La Feria's Noah Rosales is signing to Southwestern Adventist University to play college basketball. He joins his former teammate Evan Lopez who signed to the same program.

Rosales spent all four of his high school seasons on the varsity team. He was named a first team all-district selection during his junior season and in his senior year took home 32-4A Co-MVP honors. He also helped lead La Feria to a historic season that led to a regional finals appearance last winter.

"I always thought I would play at the next level, I mean I had my ups and downs, sometimes I doubted myself but I always knew if I kept pushing myself and kept working that my signing would happen eventually", said Rosales.