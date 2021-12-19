x

La goleadora de UTRGV suma 30 goles con Los Vaqueros

2 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, December 19 2021 Dec 19, 2021 December 19, 2021 12:15 PM December 19, 2021 in Hechos Valle - Deportes
By: Alfredo Sanchez

La temporada 2021 del futbol femenil de UTRGV fue agridulce.

Terminando casi al fondo de la tabla, pero a la vez vimos el ascenso de su estrella Emily Zapata.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

