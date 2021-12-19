La goleadora de UTRGV suma 30 goles con Los Vaqueros
La temporada 2021 del futbol femenil de UTRGV fue agridulce.
Terminando casi al fondo de la tabla, pero a la vez vimos el ascenso de su estrella Emily Zapata.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
