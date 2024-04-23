La Grulla city officials to discuss special election for mayor

La Grulla is officially starting the search for a new mayor.

The city will be holding a special city commission meeting with their only two members to call for a special election. They're expected to set a date for the election at the Wednesday meeting.

The new mayor would only serve until the previous mayor's term was set to end in May 2025.

The former mayor, who is a principal with La Joya Independent School District, resigned following a new policy from the school district that bans administrators from holding public office.