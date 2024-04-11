La Grulla mayor resigns following proposed La Joya ISD policy

Citing a decision to focus on her career, La Grulla Mayor Laura Solis stepped down from office Thursday morning.

Solis’s decision comes as the board of managers overseeing La Joya ISD are set to discuss a policy that would bar district employees “in supervisory positions” from holding elected office.

Solis serves as the principal of Patricio Perez Elementary School at La Joya ISD, according to the campus website.

“After much thought, and a discussion with my family, we decided at this time I need to focus on my family, and my professional career,” Solis said during a Thursday emergency meeting with La Grulla commissioners. “I will forever be grateful to the citizens of la Grulla for the opportunity bestowed in me to serve my community, and for trusting me with the keys to the city.”

La Grulla commissioners unanimously accepted the proposal.

Channel 5 News reached out to Solis to confirm if her resignation was tied to the proposed La Joya ISD policy.

In a statement made to Channel 5 News, La Grulla City Manager Roberto Salinas said the city will call for a special election to finish Solis' term, which is set to expire in May 2025.

"The city will continue to hold its regular meetings with the two remaining commissioners. The commission will vote as they always do," Salinas said in an email. "f they disagree on any item, it stands to reason that that item will not pass or be approved."

La Grulla Mayor Pro-Tem Lorena Solis will assume the duties of mayor until the vacancy has been filled, Salinas added.

Solis has served as mayor since May 2021 and thanked city employees and staff members and her fellow commissioners during the meeting.

“I wish you both the best of luck as you move the city forward,” Solis said.

In February, The Texas Education Agency appointed a board of managers, and a new superintendent, to oversee La Joya ISD.

The TEA appointed the members after an investigation found previous district school board members and employees pleaded guilty to federal theft and bribery charges.

The La Joya school board meeting is set for Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m.