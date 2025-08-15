La Joya ISD to prioritize student growth for 2025-2026 school year

La Joya Independent School District leaders are excited about a new round of growth. They are refocusing their academic programs to get students college ready.

The district's enrollment was higher than expected this year. They added about 1,000 students across their schools.

They say they see this as a sign of trust by the community and a need for quality education. The district consolidated four early college high campuses into a single school back in January.

The decision was made to deliver on the promise of graduating students with an associate degree in four years.

"The consolidation of our early college high schools was really grounded in one principle — one principle only — is that when kids enter into an early college environment, when their families say 'we want to go to an early college,' part of that promise is that they get an associates degree," La Joya ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcey Sorensen said. "Now, we've got our teachers from the early colleges in one space. We've made sure that we've got strong partnerships with South Texas College, as an example, UTRGV, to make sure that we've got the programming, the resources and the support to deliver on the promise of early college high schools."

In addition to their early college programs, La Joya ISD is investing in career and technical education pathways. This will give students hands-on experience and a chance to earn industry-based certifications.

Counselors want to make sure students have several options, whether they choose higher education, a trade job or going into the military when they graduate.

District officials say their new focus on student growth is setting La Joya ISD up for success and building a stronger future for their community.